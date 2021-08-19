Subscribe Today
Making it Work

Making It Work: New ‘search engine for fashion’ has designs on global expansion

StyleSearch, founded last month by Tralee native Shauna Cashell, uses a smart search engine to make online shopping simple

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th August, 2021
Making It Work: New ‘search engine for fashion’ has designs on global expansion
Founder Shauna Cashell plans to expand into Britain and Europe. Picture: Domnick Walsh

It is less than a month old, but already StyleSearch, a new “fashion search engine” founded in Tralee, has its eyes fixed firmly on the global market with an ambitious three-year plan to become a major player internationally.

The Kerry-based business, founded by Shauna Cashell, already employs five people, and is aiming to expand into the UK and Europe in the coming years through partnerships with the biggest online retailers in the world.

