Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global
The HR solutions start-up has 400 clients after expanding an existing business co-founded by Peter Jenkinson 20 years ago
Later this month, Peter Jenkinson will compete against some of Ireland’s freshest-faced entrepreneurs in Enterprise Ireland’s Founder of the Year competition. But the business he is running has roots that go back more than two decades.
Jenkinson is chief executive of Wrkit, a HR solutions company which offers a suite of online options to firms that want to give rewards and bonuses to their employees. It has more than 400 clients,...
