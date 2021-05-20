Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global

The HR solutions start-up has 400 clients after expanding an existing business co-founded by Peter Jenkinson 20 years ago

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
20th May, 2021
Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global
Peter Jenkinson, chief executive, of Wrkit. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Later this month, Peter Jenkinson will compete against some of Ireland’s freshest-faced entrepreneurs in Enterprise Ireland’s Founder of the Year competition. But the business he is running has roots that go back more than two decades.

Jenkinson is chief executive of Wrkit, a HR solutions company which offers a suite of online options to firms that want to give rewards and bonuses to their employees. It has more than 400 clients,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gourmet Tart Company was founded in 2001 by Michelle and Fintan O’Donnell. Picture: Martina Regan

Making It Work: Hamper range keeps Gourmet Tart customers coming back for more

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
Waterford-based Avow was set up in 2018 by Jane O’Sullivan, Eoin Fleming and James O’Sullivan. Picture: Bryan Meade

Making It Work: Medical consent platform looks to put patients in the know

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 4 days ago
Bambooth was set up in 2019 by Niamh McGill and Joe Finnegan. Picture: Barry Cronin

Making It Work: Eco toothbrush firm looks to clean up waste in oral hygiene market

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 days ago
Hans Enoksen, founder Enoksen Watches in Belfast: ‘Whatever the question is, the answer is always yes. That’s how we run this business.’ Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Making It Work: The time is right for Belfast’s Enoksen to plan global expansion

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1