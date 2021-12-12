Subscribe Today
Making it Work

Making it Work: New Irish co-op offers first ever ‘in-between’ health insurance option

Non-profit company Letsbuyhealthcare allows people to fund their own private healthcare by buying €50 ‘coins’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
12th December, 2021
Making it Work: New Irish co-op offers first ever 'in-between' health insurance option
David Allen, co-founder of letsbuyhealthcare: ‘There’s nothing like this out there.’ Picture by Fergal Phillips

In Ireland, more than a million people have neither private health insurance nor access to a medical card.

A new Irish company is aiming to address the issue with a co-operative, non-profit membership model that allows people to buy €50 “healthcare coins” which they can then use to fund their own private healthcare.

Letsbuyhealthcare was set up by David Allen, formerly the director of Ireland’s National Treatment Purchase Fund, and John Looney, a...

