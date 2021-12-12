Making it Work: New Irish co-op offers first ever ‘in-between’ health insurance option

In Ireland, more than a million people have neither private health insurance nor access to a medical card.

A new Irish company is aiming to address the issue with a co-operative, non-profit membership model that allows people to buy €50 “healthcare coins” which they can then use to fund their own private healthcare.

Letsbuyhealthcare was set up by David Allen, formerly the director of Ireland’s National Treatment Purchase Fund, and John Looney, a...