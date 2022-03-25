Making It Work: MyClinic365 prescribes cutting red tape to improve outcome

A new Irish start-up is aiming to change how GPs, pharmacies and other medical practitioners look after their patients through an online platform which it claims can remove many of the inefficiencies in the sector.

MyClinic365 was set up by Dr Laura Malone and Keith Lyne. It has carved out a niche in the competitive telehealth market with a product that can reduce the administrative burdens on surgeries and help them improve relationships with their patients.

Malone is a Kerry-based GP who operated her own practice for 12 years. In 2018, she realised there was a need for an online platform to reduce unnecessary administrative work and improve communication with patients through an always-on, 24/7 hub. Along with Lyne, an IT expert, she started building out the platform and in 2020, MyClinic365 launched in earnest.

The company is now working with a number of GP surgeries around the country, and is in the process of rolling its platform out to pharmacies, physiotherapists and psychologists.

“We have thousands of patients who are using the platform every day,” Malone said.

Malone said MyClinic365’s platform was the only one in Ireland focused on patient communications, and added that it offered tangible results to clients quickly and cheaply.

“We’re not like other telehealth companies, because our focus is mostly on patient engagement,” Malone said. “We are the only cloud-based platform in the Irish market, which puts us in a really good position.”

Clients of MyClinic365 can easily communicate with their patients and manage prescriptions and appointments. For instance, a GP surgery using the platform could use it to help patients book a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, in the process of which they can deliver tailored messaging like advising patients to wear a short-sleeved top and bring their PPS number.

At a company level, clients can also manage invoices and create to-do lists for staff members. In short, MyClinic365 claims to move the bulk of administrative tasks onto one easily navigable platform.

“If you’re a doctor and you have 100 appointments a day, often 30 per cent of those appointments will be booked online,” Malone said. “You’ll have to make a phone call confirming that, and if each one takes an average of three minutes, that’s 90 minutes being spent on that task alone. There’s a lot of time you can save if you can cut that stuff out.”

MyClinic365, which currently employs four staff, has backing from Enterprise Ireland and is ranked as a high-potential start-up by the organisation. The firm is now aiming to raise investment by the end of the year and has designs on global expansion.

“There’s a global need across healthcare for something to reduce the administrative burden,” Malone said. “So we know we’ll grow outside of Ireland at some point. We give healthcare practitioners the technology they need to operate successfully in the modern world.”