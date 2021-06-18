Making it Work: My Gut Solution aims to treat the problem of IBS with an app
The app, which ‘puts a dietician in your pocket’, is free to download and uses dietetic and psychological intervention to improve the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome
While the pandemic has slowed down its growth plans, an Irish start-up is going straight to customers with an app that it says puts a “dietician in your pocket”.
My Gut Solution was founded in 2015 and is aiming to improve the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome by combining dietetics and psychological intervention.
Its app allows users to avail of video and audio help from IBS dieticians as well as offering recipes for those...
