Making it Work: My Apricot Kitchen targets €150k funding for global goals

My Apricot Kitchen, a company specialising in Indian-inspired vegetarian meals, is seeking to raise up to €150,000 by the end of 2021 to fund an expansion of its warehouse in Dublin and a move into the global market.

The company, founded in 2017 by Indian couple Sayantani and Ahijit Chatterjee, sells its award-winning food products in SuperValu stores around the country as well as in a number of health and wellness shops.

Last month, it launched a...