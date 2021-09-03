Making It Work: Misunderstood Heron looking to build on pandemic outdoor dining success

When the pandemic took hold last March, cafes, pubs and restaurants around Ireland were left scrambling to adapt to the sudden closure of their premises. But Misunderstood Heron, the Co Galway-based food truck business, was “primed and ready” for a world where indoor dining was suddenly restricted.

The acclaimed eatery was established in 2017 by Reinaldo Seco and Kim Young, a husband-and-wife pair with a passion for food and the outdoors. With Misunderstood...