Making it Work

Making it Work: Medical start-up Atturos gets €700k for arthritic research

UCD spin-out hopes to commercialise a test to be used by dermatologists while also creating self-testing solutions

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th June, 2021
Making it Work: Medical start-up Atturos gets €700k for arthritic research
Stephen Pennington, UCD School of Medicine, and founder of Atturos. Picture: Fergal Phillips

An Irish-founded medical diagnostics company has won €700,000 in EU funding as part of a consortium working on improving the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

Atturos, founded by Stephen Pennington, is hoping to commercialise a test that dermatologists could use for earlier intervention in cases of the condition. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that affects some people with psoriasis. It causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling and can range from mild to severe.

