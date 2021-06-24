Making it Work: Medical start-up Atturos gets €700k for arthritic research
UCD spin-out hopes to commercialise a test to be used by dermatologists while also creating self-testing solutions
An Irish-founded medical diagnostics company has won €700,000 in EU funding as part of a consortium working on improving the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.
Atturos, founded by Stephen Pennington, is hoping to commercialise a test that dermatologists could use for earlier intervention in cases of the condition. Psoriatic arthritis is a form of arthritis that affects some people with psoriasis. It causes joint pain, stiffness and swelling and can range from mild to severe.
Atturos...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: AI is the future for deep data start-up Altum Analytics
Dublin-based tech company has raised €500,000 since it was founded last year and is set to expand
Making it Work: Dental start-up SelfSense to launch smart mouthguard with help of €1m funding round
TCD spin-out aims to improve treatment of teeth grinding, a condition that affects a billion people worldwide
Making it Work: Jewellery artist makes unique and bold statement on her own terms
Sarah Carroll Kelly set up a Shock of Grey online store during lockdown and her goal is to sell her designs in every part of the country while remaining a one-woman show
Making it Work: My Gut Solution aims to treat the problem of IBS with an app
The app, which ‘puts a dietician in your pocket’, is free to download and uses dietetic and psychological intervention to improve the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome