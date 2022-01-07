Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making It Work: Medical device start-up aims to carve own niche in €1bn market

Spiorad Medical claims its new device can improve outcomes for patients undergoing cardiovascular procedures

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
7th January, 2022
Making It Work: Medical device start-up aims to carve own niche in €1bn market
Judi O’Malley, a medical device expert who spent 11 years as a vascular physiologist with the HSE, founded Spiorad Medical in mid 2021. Picture by Fergal Phillips

An Irish medical device company is aiming to raise €2 million by the middle of this year, in a bid to bring its vascular closure products to market within three years.

Spiorad Medical, which has backing from Enterprise Ireland, has developed a device that it says can improve outcomes for patients who have catheters inserted into their femoral artery to assess or treat cardiac problems.

The company was founded in mid-2021 by Judi O’Malley, a medical device expert who spent 11 years as a vascular physiologist with the HSE, and Dr Samer Arnous, a cardiologist with particular expertise in complex coronary and structural heart interventions.

During her vascular work, O’Malley, who has studied intellectual property law as well as vascular physiology, noticed that there were often issues trying to close patients’ arteries after certain procedures.

“That gave me the idea, with Samer, to develop our own device that would give the patient better clinical outcomes, and that would also be easier for the cardiac interventionalists and vascular surgeons that use them,” she said.

The firm already has seven staff members on board and has ambitions to carve out a niche for itself in the vascular closure market, which is valued at more than €1 billion. It is planning to begin animal trials this year and conduct human trials by the end of 2023. By 2024, the company expects to employ 22 staff members.

“We would hope, all going well with the product, that we would be bringing it to market in 2025,” O’Malley, who also holds a Master’s degree in project management from University College Dublin (UCD), said.

O’Malley found time to develop a prototype of what subsequently became Spiorad Medical during the pandemic.

Patients with cardiovascular issues often undergo a procedure where a catheter is inserted into the femoral artery, the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower body. After catheterisation, the artery has to be closed up, but O’Malley said the options available on the market come with issues.

The current offering is an intravascular device which closes the artery with a suture – a device commonly used to hold body tissues together after surgery.

“The problem with that is that it can be quite difficult to use, and it also has a high complication rate,” O’Malley said. Among those complications is the development of obstructions in the artery, which can have “devastating” results for patients.

“I really wanted to offer something that was easier to use, and that would mitigate that risk,” she said.

Spiorad’s device is extravascular, meaning it leaves nothing behind in a patient’s artery after surgery.

“Imagine something like an external plaster for the artery, on the outside,” O’Malley said. “It removes that risk of anything travelling down the artery into any of the blood vessels in the leg.”

"We aim to bring a product that is really valuable to patients and end users to market. We think it can be a big improvement on what’s available, and this is a very good market to go into,” O’Malley said.

Share this post

Related Stories

David Byrne, managing director of Mia Air: said demand for the products was ‘sensational’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mia Air aims to become Ireland’s premium air filter provider

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Ross McDowell and Niall Harty, co-founders of All Real Nutrition in Farranfore, Co Kerry: ‘All of our bars are hand-rolled in our factory.’ Picture by Domnick Walsh

Making It Work: Irish protein bar firm gets real about making healthy choices

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Nora Irwin of Arona: ‘My vision is to be a leading luxury brand, with products that are waterless and that are based in Ireland.’ Picture: John Allen

Making It Work: Talking scents about solid natural perfumes

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Greg Cawley, chief executive of Fathom: Nualang is now targeting the US market. Picture: Andrew Downes

Making It Work: Language chatbot ‘Nuala’ joins the edtech conversation

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1