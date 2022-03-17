Making it work: Limited edition machine to put printing plant at the cutting edge

In 1965, when Seamus Cashin set up a printing business in his parents’ house in Co Mayo, he spent the first few months breaking down walls trying to get machines into the basement.

It was a relatively inauspicious start for a company that subsequently grew into one of the biggest employers in Castlebar, before being acquired in 2016 by a global printing giant called Multi-Color Corporation (MCC).

Since then the plant – one of three in...