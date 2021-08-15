Making It Work: Lightbulb moment sets vegan food firm on the path to healthy success
Fiid founder Shane Ryan is looking to raise €1 million to fund the ongoing expansion of one of Ireland’s fastest growing food businesses into Britain
In some ways, it seems slightly incongruous that Shane Ryan, a self-confessed cooking sceptic, ended up at the helm of one of Ireland’s fastest-growing food businesses.
But Ryan, a Limerick native, has demonstrated that his approach to food – “I’m passionate about eating, but I don’t love cooking, or preparing food, or cleaning up” – resonates firmly with customers around the world.
Fiid (pronounced “feed”), the plant-based...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: Online ad tech firm targets €2m funding to create global offices
Dublin-based marketing solutions company GladCloud, which counts Diageo among its clients, helps brands provide targeted local advertising
Making It Work: Sustainable clothing brand proves a hit as the tide turns on fast fashion
Sinead Keary, an experienced stylist and personal shopper, was inspired to set up her own label during the pandemic – and has been ‘blown away’ by its success
Making it Work: Palliare medtech to ramp up US growth after pandemic disruption
The three-year-old company is aiming for $30 million valuation by 2024 with its technology to make operating rooms safer for surgeons and patients
Making it Work: Virtual reality tech training firm targets €2m funding to continue expansion
VRAI, which uses simulation software to allow organisations to train staff remotely, is aiming to double its headcount in the next 18 months ahead of a US expansion