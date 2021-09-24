Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Laois food firm brings a taste of Africa into Irish kitchens

The Jungle Food Company claims its Flavour Safari sauces are the first of their kind and has reported a 59 per cent jump in sales over the last year

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
24th September, 2021
Making it Work: Laois food firm brings a taste of Africa into Irish kitchens
Flavour Safari was established by Michael Onalimi and now supplies more than 50 supermarkets across the country. Picture: Joe Keogh

With a blend of local Irish ingredients and authentic African flavours, a Laois-based food company believes it may have captured a new sweet spot in the country’s culinary landscape.

The Jungle Food Company, founded in 2015, has increased its sales by 59 per cent over the last year despite the impact of the pandemic with a range of African-inspired sauces.

Flavour Safari, the brand under which the company trades, was established by Michael Onalimi and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Greg Hayden, chief executive of Ethos Engineering: ‘We’re very aware of the need for innovation.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Data at the centre as Ethos plans growth at the double

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 2 hours ago
Collette Magowan, founder and chief executive of Kollabro. Picture: Stephen Davison

Making It Work: Leitrim firm targets €500k funding with solution for accountancy firms

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 hours ago
Katie Farrell and Matthew Coffey, co-founders of Squid Loyalty: The company counts Offbeat Donuts, Umi Falafel and Java Republic among its clients. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making It Work: New start-up puts its stamp on an innovative app

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Elena (left) and Malindi Demery of Malena: ‘We want to get into loads of different areas, but things that are true to us.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Direct approach pays off for high-end fashion firm

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1