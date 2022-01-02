Making It Work: Irish protein bar firm gets real about making healthy choices

It started in October 2020 with two men and an ambitious idea. Now All Real Nutrition, the Co Kerry-based protein bar manufacturer, employs 14 people and sells its products in 800 shops around Ireland.

The business, which traded for three years as Origin Protein Bars, has enjoyed rapid growth since winning a central warehouse listing with BWG, the wholesale supplier to more than 1,000 Spar, Mace and Londis shops around the country.

Founded by Ross McDowell and Niall Harty,...