Making it Work

Making It Work: Irish protein bar firm gets real about making healthy choices

Kerry-based All Real Nutrition uses compostable wrappers on its clean-label bars as part of its social mission as it targets a turnover of €1.5m in 2022

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
2nd January, 2022
Making It Work: Irish protein bar firm gets real about making healthy choices
Ross McDowell and Niall Harty, co-founders of All Real Nutrition in Farranfore, Co Kerry: ‘All of our bars are hand-rolled in our factory.’ Picture by Domnick Walsh

It started in October 2020 with two men and an ambitious idea. Now All Real Nutrition, the Co Kerry-based protein bar manufacturer, employs 14 people and sells its products in 800 shops around Ireland.

The business, which traded for three years as Origin Protein Bars, has enjoyed rapid growth since winning a central warehouse listing with BWG, the wholesale supplier to more than 1,000 Spar, Mace and Londis shops around the country.

Founded by Ross McDowell and Niall Harty,...

