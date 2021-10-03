Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Insurance price-comparison platform expands reach beyond the Kingdom

GMIB has grown from a staff of two to a team of 90 over the last two decades and claims embracing technology and good customer service is at the heart of its success

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
3rd October, 2021
Making it Work: Insurance price-comparison platform expands reach beyond the Kingdom
Denis Murphy and Sam Gallivan, joint managing directors of GMIB: ‘Insurance is a complex market, and it confuses most customers. We make the process simple for the client, and we look after them’. Picture: Domnick Walsh

They’re based in Killarney, one of Ireland’s hospitality hotspots, so it’s little wonder that the leaders of Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers (GMIB) are keen to stress their “grá” for customer service.

“We’re in a tourist hub, and we’re surrounded by five-star hotels. So looking after customers is in our DNA, and it’s something that we push through our whole company,” Simon Gallivan, managing director of GMIB,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Robbie Walker, chief executive of Keenan: ‘Our biggest focus was on the InTouch system. It’s the most exciting part of what we do, because it’s an innovation that’s all about monitoring how the animal gets fed, and advising on the best nutrition for the animal.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

Making it Work: Sustainability is now key for Keenan’s ‘green machines’

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Jennifer Corley, founder of EquiTrace, an app that records horses’ details, is pictured at the National Stud with retired racehorse Hardy Eustace. Picture: Barry Cronin

Making it Work: Equine app cuts out human error from the care of horses

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 day ago
Greg Hayden, chief executive of Ethos Engineering: ‘We’re very aware of the need for innovation.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Data at the centre as Ethos plans growth at the double

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Flavour Safari was established by Michael Onalimi and now supplies more than 50 supermarkets across the country. Picture: Joe Keogh

Making it Work: Laois food firm brings a taste of Africa into Irish kitchens

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1