Making it Work: Insurance price-comparison platform expands reach beyond the Kingdom
GMIB has grown from a staff of two to a team of 90 over the last two decades and claims embracing technology and good customer service is at the heart of its success
They’re based in Killarney, one of Ireland’s hospitality hotspots, so it’s little wonder that the leaders of Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers (GMIB) are keen to stress their “grá” for customer service.
“We’re in a tourist hub, and we’re surrounded by five-star hotels. So looking after customers is in our DNA, and it’s something that we push through our whole company,” Simon Gallivan, managing director of GMIB,...
