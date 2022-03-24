Making It Work: How pop-up success inspired the founder of Lily Pad home accessories
A sudden family bereavement ended up being the catalyst for Gillian Rijke to found her own interiors business
The success of a pop-up shop in her home town of Greystones, Co Wicklow, has given the founder of Lily Pad Home Accessories, an interiors business, the confidence to start thinking about opening permanent stores.
Gillian Rijke said the inspiration for both the business and its name came from her aunt Eithne, who died suddenly in 2019.
The pair had always been close, and while clearing out her aunt’s house Rijke noticed a pond in the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: MyClinic365 prescribes cutting red tape to improve outcome
The online platform focuses on better communication with patients and reducing the administrative burden for doctors’ offices
Making It Work: Tech start-up looks to teach publishers how to make educational content pay
Druid Learning is looking to raise €700,000 in pre-seed funding for a platform that will help companies generate revenue from online education
Making It Work: Inclusio looks to global growth for diversity software solution
The DCU spinout has completed seed funding for its AI-driven tech to help businesses improve their diversity and inclusion practices
Making it work: Tech start-up plans €1.2m funding round for light to illuminate our lives
IlluminAI is aiming to produce a new smart lamp which mimics natural light and helps the brain to emit specific hormones