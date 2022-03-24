Making It Work: How a business was born in the aftermath of a tragedy

The success of a pop-up shop in her home town of Greystones, Co Wicklow, has given the founder of Lily Pad, a home accessories business, the confidence to start thinking about opening permanent stores.

Gillian Rijke said the inspiration for both the business and its name came from her aunt Eithne, who died suddenly in 2019.

“She was on the phone to my mother when it happened,” Rijke said. “We had always been close.”...