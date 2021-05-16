Making It Work: Hamper range keeps Gourmet Tart customers coming back for more

Gourmet Tart Company is one of many Irish food business that pivoted into the hamper market during the pandemic, but the Galway firm stands out because it makes almost all of the items it offers in its own kitchens.

Set up 20 years ago by Michelle and Fintan O’Donnell, the business has a staff of around 80, many of whom work in a manufacturing facility in the Ballybane Industrial Estate in Galway city. There, they...