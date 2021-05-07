Making it Work: GuardYoo locks onto speedy security solution

GuardYoo, the Cork-based cybersecurity firm, aims to raise more than €2 million from investors in a funding round this summer.

The company, founded in 2018 by Roman Sologub, Ihor Denysyuk, Oleh Derevianko and Darren Sexton, raised €400,000 last year for a product it says will make it quicker and easier for companies to protect themselves digitally.

Of this, €200,000 came from Enterprise Ireland, with the other half coming from Metropolis Ventures, a New York-based venture capital firm.

Sexton, GuardYoo’s chief executive, said the group had built their product “on a shoestring”, but realised its potential quickly with further funding.

“To use a Covid analogy, other vendors will tell you that you are wearing a mask, and that the mask is covering all the right parts of your face,” he said. “We are presuming that the virus has gotten through your mask, and we are looking inside your body to see how it got in, and what parts of your body the virus is attacking.”

GuardYoo offers remote cybersecurity audits or “compromise assessments” using a “fully automated platform” to companies and agencies attempting to prevent digital attacks. It promises to complete a risk assessment in five days.

“Our value proposition is that we can reduce the time, the resources and the cost involved in this standard of investment by 70 per cent,” Sexton said, adding that the pandemic had proved the company’s model worked.

Sexton said GuardYoo was now in the process of talking to investors about raising “€2 million plus” to fund its expansion plans.

“We have the interest,” he said. “It’s really a case of just finding the right partner who can help us go to the next level.”

Some of GuardYoo’s staff work in Ukraine, but the company viewed Ireland, which Sexton said is “like Switzerland in the digital world”, as the right location to base itself.

“We’re not too close to China, we're not too close to the US,” he said. GuardYoo believes this allows it to market itself to buyers all around the world, without being viewed as too close to any particular state.

Sexton said this was especially important for the firm given that many of its customers, particularly those in the US, were involved in “supplying government agencies with military-type solutions”.

GuardYoo’s founders “knew straight away that it was something that had a global reach”, Sexton added.

“I do all the Asia calls in the morning, I do all the European calls during the day, and then I go home in the evening and I talk to all the guys in the US who are also interested in doing business with us.”