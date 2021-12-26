Making it Work: Grocer brothers keep to their roots

Dominic Doyle never met his grandfather, the man who after whom he is named and who was one of the co-founders of the company now known as Newbridge Silverware.

But the 23-year-old Kildare native is acutely aware of his family’s history in business. He grew up hearing stories about Dominic senior, who opened Ireland’s first delicatessen in the 1960s and who also ran the well-known DB Doyle’s butcher shop.

...