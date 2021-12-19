Making it Work: Good taste is the watchword for high-protein brand

There was one thing that Brendan Dixon and his co-founders at Purepower Nutrition knew they had to do above all else when they started their protein meals and snacks business. They had to produce food that tasted good.

“If someone is eating a bar and it just tastes of protein, it’s a chore to eat. We go towards the more premium end. We want to deliver cracking products,” Dixon said.

The business, which was started by Dixon, Daniel Galvin and Michael Galvin in 2017, produces ready meals, protein bars, protein balls and juice shots.

The ready meal range includes dishes like massaman chicken curry and Cajun turkey with sweet potato mash, while the protein bar flavours include chocolate orange crisp, and vegan dark chocolate with coconut.

The Dublin-based company launched its online shop in 2020 and went into retail outlets this year, securing listings with Dunnes and Spar. Having recorded turnover of €200,000 in 2020, it has forecast a figure of €4 million in 2022.

Its original target audience was 18 to 30-year-olds, but the range is now finding mass market appeal, with shoppers of all ages trading up to what Dixon described as a “better quality, high-protein meal”.

“People have bought into the brand. We have partnered with two manufacturers that have helped us scale without sacrificing on quality. Fundamentally, people trust us. If they try one product, they go on to try more,” he said.

“We’ve had incredible growth. Where we are today is a lot further away from where we were last year, but what we have ahead of us is even more exciting.”

The business has developed its offerings to include cuisines such as Indian, Italian and Cajun.

“There are trends in the market where we are seeing interest in Chinese, Indian and American-style foods. We pick a famous dish from a type of cuisine and make it the best that we can,” Dixon said.

“We will start exporting to Britain next year. We’ve just secured a manufacturer that will allow us to distribute there and we have partnered with a distribution centre in Salford, outside Manchester.”

The company, which currently has ten staff, is in initial talks with Tesco, Sainsbury and Morrisons about stocking its products.

“This time next year, I hope that we are a more established brand and the number one selling high-protein brand in Ireland,” said Dixon. “I’d also like to be making good tracks in the British market.”