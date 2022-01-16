Making It Work: Getting a taste for the finer gastropub

Over the course of 20 years in the hospitality industry, Mark Heather has worked on bar and restaurant floors as well as in more senior positions at several companies including NolaClan, which operates House, Xicos and 9 Below in Dublin.

But now he has taken on his own venue with James Burgess, another industry veteran.

“We really wanted this project to be local,” Heather said of the Purty Kitchen, a longtime bar and restaurant which reopened in...