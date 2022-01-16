Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making It Work: Getting a taste for the finer gastropub

The new owners of the Purty Kitchen in Dún Laoghaire hope to bridge the gap between high-end restaurant and cosy local pub

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th January, 2022
Making It Work: Getting a taste for the finer gastropub
James Burgess and Mark Heather: ‘We don’t want to go into 2022 just looking to survive.’ Picture: Dena Shearer

Over the course of 20 years in the hospitality industry, Mark Heather has worked on bar and restaurant floors as well as in more senior positions at several companies including NolaClan, which operates House, Xicos and 9 Below in Dublin.

But now he has taken on his own venue with James Burgess, another industry veteran.

“We really wanted this project to be local,” Heather said of the Purty Kitchen, a longtime bar and restaurant which reopened in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Ryan and John McKeon of Allergy Standards: ‘If you have a respiratory allergy, you need products that are at a level below minimum safety standards to make them suitable for you. What we’ve done is develop a level of sensitivity below the industry norms, so the products meet higher standards.’ Picture by Fergal Phillips

Allergy Standards aims to set new benchmark for good air quality

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Anthi Gilligan of Akeero: ‘If you’re using the cloud, then you can get value out of what we offer.’ Picture by John Allen

Pioneering cloud platform aims to ‘democratise security’

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
David Kelleher and Ross Hunt, co-founders of Outmin: the company has already raised more than €650,000 in its quest to scale up a product that aims to make life simpler for businesspeople in small and medium companies

Making it Work: Accounting start-up removes the admin ‘paper cuts’ for founders

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
David Byrne, managing director of Mia Air: said demand for the products was ‘sensational’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mia Air aims to become Ireland’s premium air filter provider

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1