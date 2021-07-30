Subscribe Today
Making it Work: Family business puts an Irish spin on eco-friendly traditional toys

The Hobby Shop, an online and in-person shop founded during the pandemic, is a step into the future for a Sligo family business with decades of experience as traders

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th July, 2021
Making it Work: Family business puts an Irish spin on eco-friendly traditional toys
Deirdre Conway, founder of The Hobby Shop in Sligo, with a selection of Irish-made jigsaws it sells. Photo: James Connolly

Deirdre Conway was a teenager when she started working at the family business, selling books, toys and art materials in Sligo town. Now she is looking to the future after establishing the Hobby Shop, a new online and in-person store, during the pandemic, and launching a new line of eco-friendly toys with an eye on sustainability.

The Hobby Shop represents the modernisation of a business steeped in place and tradition. Its e-commerce platform offers the...

