Making it Work: Energy efficiency service gives organisations an edge in cutting waste

Given that Tracy O’Rourke has always hated waste, it isn’t all that surprising that she ended up establishing a company aimed at cutting wastage levels.

“When I’ve finished with something, I’ve always gone to great pains to find someone else to give it to rather than just binning it,” said O’Rourke, who was previously a director at Aviva. “It always really bothered me when something ended up in the black bin that should have been recycled.”

O’Rourke set up Vivid Edge in 2015, and the firm now works with multinational companies and government organisations to help them maximise their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint.

It is involved in projects with valuations in the tens of millions and has a global reach, with operations in the Middle East and Europe as well as Ireland. The proposition put forward by Vivid Edge is that energy waste is costing companies money, and also draining the planet of resources.

“Most organisations, even very large ones, are probably wasting up to 30 per cent of their energy bills,” O’Rourke said. “And that’s because while their equipment might work okay, it’s no longer optimal. If your boiler is eight or ten years old, or your lights are no longer optimal, you’re burning energy unnecessarily.”

In return for a monthly service fee, Vivid Edge delivers energy efficiency as a service, managing an organisation’s energy needs on its behalf, and providing capital and expertise for energy efficient equipment upgrades.

“We deal with large energy users – multinationals or government bodies – and we solve two big problems for them,” said O’Rourke. “We allow them to keep their capital for core operations rather than energy. They can also outsource a huge amount of the hassle that they would otherwise have to take on themselves if they were looking after their own energy needs.”

In an age when the world’s biggest companies are increasingly promising to move towards energy efficiency and carbon neutrality, Vivid Edge can look after the process from beginning to end. It has recently started offering consultancy services to help clients with their carbon roadmaps, as well as implementing solutions that can help them do more for the climate.

“We will completely upgrade a company’s buildings – that could be everything from an office block, to a data centre to an industrial processing facility,” O’Rourke said. “Anything that is consuming energy is in scope for us, and we’ll completely replace their equipment with state-of-the-art hardware.”

Given that it works on in-person buildings, Vivid Edge did see some business drop off during the Covid-19 lockdowns. But the Enterprise Ireland-backed firm used the period to expand its operations in the Middle East, and O’Rourke believes it has emerged from the pandemic in a strong position.

It is planning to raise additional capital this year in a bid to expand its operations once again. “The world has woken up to the importance of climate, and of the importance of energy to that,” O’Rourke said. “We’re in a scaling phase.”