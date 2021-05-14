Making It Work: Eco toothbrush firm looks to clean up waste in oral hygiene market

An Irish sustainable toothbrush company is seeking to disrupt the dental industry with a conservation-led approach to oral hygiene.

Bambooth was set up in 2019 by Niamh McGill and Joe Finnegan and is headquartered in Ashbourne, Co Meath. It aims to deliver a more sustainable product than the ubiquitous plastic toothbrush with “no sacrifice on performance or style”.

Last June, it won funding from Enterprise Ireland through the Competitive Start Fund and is the...