Making it Work

Making it Work: Direct approach pays off for high-end fashion firm

After changing its business model to weather the pandemic, Malena has now signed a contract with global nappy brand Pureborn

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th September, 2021
Elena (left) and Malindi Demery of Malena: ‘We want to get into loads of different areas, but things that are true to us.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Most people associate Malena, a business founded in 2015 by sisters Malindi and Elena Demery, with high-end fashion. But the successful firm, which is known for bringing the popular Freddy Jeans brand to Ireland, has just signed a contract with Pureborn, a global nappy brand with an eco-friendly ethos.

It marks a new direction for Malena, which has agreements with 160 retailers and has served tens of thousands of customers directly through its online platform. It...

