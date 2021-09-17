Making it Work: Direct approach pays off for high-end fashion firm

Most people associate Malena, a business founded in 2015 by sisters Malindi and Elena Demery, with high-end fashion. But the successful firm, which is known for bringing the popular Freddy Jeans brand to Ireland, has just signed a contract with Pureborn, a global nappy brand with an eco-friendly ethos.

It marks a new direction for Malena, which has agreements with 160 retailers and has served tens of thousands of customers directly through its online platform. It...