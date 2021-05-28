Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Cosmetics app Beauty Buddy looks to go global with €800k funding bid

The Kildare-based tech company facilitates thousands of reviews every week on its app and has partnerships with leading retail brands, allowing them to gain insight into customer behaviours and product interactions

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
28th May, 2021
Making it Work: Cosmetics app Beauty Buddy looks to go global with €800k funding bid
Wendy Slattery and Tracy Leavy, sisters and co-founders of Beauty Buddy. Picture: Andres Poveda

Beauty Buddy is targeting €800,000 in seed funding as part of a strategy to expand its analytics-based cosmetics technology around the world.

The Kildare-based tech company allows users to post reviews of make-up and cosmetics on an app where they can also view reviews of products to get a sense of whether a particular brand might be for them.

As part of its seed funding round, Beauty Buddy has to date raised €400,000, mostly from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Fergus Halpin, the Harvest Day founder and chief executive, at Larkin’s Hill Farm in Co Tipperary. Picture: Marin Bramblett

Making it Work: Organic food start up Harvest Day delivers sustainable success

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 6 hours ago
Liam Turley, chief executive of Trinzo: ’We feel we’re the only business in this space that doesn\&#039;t use a cookie-cutter approach.’ Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Paula Gaynor and Mark Clifford wanted to develop supplements which were palatable. Picture: John Allen

Making It Work: Somega seeks supplement success the natural and sustainable way

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago
Peter Jenkinson, chief executive, of Wrkit. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global

Making it Work Donal MacNamee 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1