Making it Work: Cosmetics app Beauty Buddy looks to go global with €800k funding bid
The Kildare-based tech company facilitates thousands of reviews every week on its app and has partnerships with leading retail brands, allowing them to gain insight into customer behaviours and product interactions
Beauty Buddy is targeting €800,000 in seed funding as part of a strategy to expand its analytics-based cosmetics technology around the world.
The Kildare-based tech company allows users to post reviews of make-up and cosmetics on an app where they can also view reviews of products to get a sense of whether a particular brand might be for them.
As part of its seed funding round, Beauty Buddy has to date raised €400,000, mostly from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making it Work: Organic food start up Harvest Day delivers sustainable success
Founded during the pandemic, Harvest Day now delivers vegetable boxes nationwide and recently secured €150,000 backing from food industry veterans
Making it Work: Trinzo helps medical firms get into regulatory good health
The Galway-based consultancy boasts an international client base and has ambitions to become a global leader
Making It Work: Somega seeks supplement success the natural and sustainable way
Mark Clifford and Paula Gaynor say their healthcare supplements range delivers nutrition that tastes good, and prioritises sustainability
Making it Work: New product, old hand – how Wrkit went global
The HR solutions start-up has more than 400 clients after changing tack from an existing business co-founded by Peter Jenkinson 20 years ago