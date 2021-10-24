Making It Work: Cosmetic venture’s bespoke service key to plans to be ‘destination clinic’

For some of us, the mention of cosmetic surgery conjures up images of Hollywood celebrities with Botoxed faces and puffy lips.

But Facial Rejuve, the Dublin-based clinic founded by wife and husband team Altona Myers and Ross Tracy, is trying to change the conversation around aesthetics treatment, with a more natural approach to plastic surgery. It’s paying dividends too, the duo say.

Since its establishment in 2018, the company has grown faster than...