Making It Work: Biotech firm aims to unlock immune system and change cancer treatment

It’s less than two years old but RemedyBio, the Irish biotechnology company, has already raised nearly €20 million in grants and its staff has increased from one to 22 employees.

The company, founded by Dan Crowley and Paul Leonard, claims to offer a Google-esque “search engine for biology” which can sift through billions of cells to give a better understanding of how diseased or cancerous cells are interacting with immune cells.

By doing so, the company hopes it can identify the immune cells most capable of fighting a disease and use them to create more personalised – and more powerful – treatments for cancer and other serious illnesses.

Last year, it raised €6.8 million from Enterprise Ireland’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund for a project aimed at building a new type of immunotherapy to “cure incurable cancers”.

The company is also set to announce significant additional funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) in the coming weeks for its Covid-19 technology. The grant comes on top of the €2.5 million awarded to RemedyBio last year from the EIC.

The nanoreactor technology pioneered by the company could revolutionise the treatment of many diseases, Crowley said. But he added that RemedyBio is choosing to focus on cancer, infectious diseases such as Covid-19, and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome.

“You can do 100 different things,” he said of RemedyBio’s technology, “but you’ve got to choose a handful of things that you really think can make the biggest impact relatively quickly.”

The company is currently working with academics and pharmaceutical companies on research into the immune system which it hopes can “build a map of the human immune system”.

It has not yet commercialised the technology, but hopes to enter pre-clinical trials in the next few years – an unusually short timeframe for a medical company.

Crowley, a 49-year-old who has founded a number of medical start-ups as well as working for venture capital firms, said medical companies can take up to 15 years to commercialise their product.

RemedyBio is aiming to have its nanoreactor technology on the market in the next five years, he said.

After rapid growth over the last two years, the company is seeking to recruit up to ten new staff in the next year, with a “significant” ramp-up by 2023.

While it is not currently seeking investment, Crowley said RemedyBio is “always considering” how it can raise more funding.

“This is an expensive business,” he said. “We think we’re well-resourced for the stage we’re at, but to actually commercialise some of the therapeutics from this, we’d need to raise ten times more money than we have so far.”

“There is an awful lot more fundraising to be done for this company, and that never stops, frankly.”

In the long run, RemedyBio has two main aims: to unlock the secrets of the human immune system through research, and to use this knowledge to help build personalised treatments that can change how we think about cancer and other serious disorders.

“We want to help to treat people who otherwise could be facing a very difficult situation,” Crowley said. “That’s really our biggest goal.”