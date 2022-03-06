Subscribe Today
Log In

Making it Work

Making it Work: Banagher company remains buoyant by building robust jetties for clients worldwide

After realising there was a market for jetties and pontoons that was not being met in Ireland, Oliver Shortall set up Inland and Coastal Marina Systems. The company now employs nearly 50 people and has built jetties for customers in Mexico, Australia, Britain and France

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
6th March, 2022
Making it Work: Banagher company remains buoyant by building robust jetties for clients worldwide
Oliver Shortall, founder and managing director of Inland and Coastal Marina Systems: ‘We’ve always taken the approach that every product we make should be built with robustness, so it’ll last.’ Picture: Barry Cronin

From its headquarters in Co Offaly, Inland and Coastal Marina Systems builds jetties which are up to 100 tons in weight and are used at large marinas around the world. The Banagher-based firm, founded in 2001, is the only business in Ireland that produces pontoons on home soil.

The company makes everything from giant commercial jetties to pontoons for rowing clubs, and also provides berthing products for super yachts. Inland and Coastal was born out of Banagher Concrete, a well-known concrete manufacturer in Offaly, according to Oliver Shortall, its founder and managing director.

Shortall said he had the idea to set up the company while working at Banagher Concrete after realising there was a market for jetties and pontoons that was not being met in Ireland.

“When I joined Banagher, they had just started developing floating pontoons,” he told the Business Post. “Between one thing and another they were very busy with other stuff, so it created an opportunity where I could see the demand for jetties.”

In 2001, Shortall bought out the jetty side of the business from Banagher Concrete. It proved to be a wise decision, as the Enterprise Ireland-backed company found a list of clients who needed reliable products and were finding it difficult to find an Irish business able to supply them.

“There was no one manufacturing in Ireland, so you were able to get your home market sorted out here,” Shortall said. “Then it was a case of planning to expand a bit further afield.”

Inland and Coastal now employs nearly 50 people and has built jetties for customers in Mexico, Australia, Britain and France. At home, it counts Waterways Ireland among its inland clients, and regularly wins contracts from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for coastal jetties.

“Because we came out of Banagher Concrete, we’ve always taken the approach that every product we make should be built with robustness, so it’ll last,” Shortall said. “And that’s what most people would associate us with – with a fairly robust jetty that they’d use in the commercial world as well.”

In recent years Inland and Coastal has also begun to operate in the burgeoning offshore wind market, building jetties for giant vessels that serve farms off the coast of Ireland.

“The vessels that those offshore wind farms use are very big, so they need a robust jetty, not an aluminium set-up,” Shortall said. “It has to be a fairly heavy-duty job.”

With a well-established presence in Ireland and a growing list of clients abroad, Inland and Coastal is now eyeing further growth in the offshore sector. “The wind farm product is something that we see as somewhere we can expand,” Shortall said. “We’ve had a couple of enquiries from US-based wind farms, and it’s clear that people have an interest in what we’re doing.”

“We’re happy with our market share, and we’re growing more and more in the UK and elsewhere. We’ve got plenty of work at the minute.”

Share this post

Related Stories

Una Tynan and Pippa O\&#039;Connor Ormond, founders, UP Cosmetics: ‘We’re dreaming big, but we’re not just dreaming, we’re also putting plans in place to get there.’

Making It Work: Pippa O’Connor Ormond and Una Tynan were mutual admirers before joining forces for UP Cosmetics

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Conor Harkin and Ríona Ní Ghriallais, co-founders, ProVerum: ‘We can make a huge difference to literally millions of men who are suffering from the effects of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Making it work: Irish medtech firm raises €30m for US trials of prostate treatment

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Sandy Clements of Fragrances of Ireland: ‘We needed to go multilingual because we’re getting a lot of customers in Germany and France, and we’re doing more business in Austria too.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Making it Work: Sweet smell of success as Inis brand set to open US resort store and expand reach in Europe

Making it Work Donal MacNamee
Shelly Martin, managing director of 4Beauty: ‘We’ve always tried to be where the customer is, and that’s brought its own challenges, but it’s really helped us with our growth.’Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Making It Work: Self-tan and skincare maker aims to grow European sales

Making it Work Donal MacNamee

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1