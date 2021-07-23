Making it Work: Augmented reality tech firm plans new funding round a year after raising €5m

Antikytera E-Technologies, a Dublin-headquartered tech company seeking to bring augmented reality (AR) into video calls and other forms of remote communication, is already planning another funding round less than a year after raising up to €5 million from a German fund.

The company claims its AR technology can dramatically improve companies’ internal communications as well as their interactions with customers or clients.

Kristian Karazissis and Paula Guimaraes, the company’s founders, relocated from Italy in...