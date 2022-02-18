Kilkenny start-up Veri allows firms to glean useful insights from compliance data

Veri, a Kilkenny-based start-up founded by Ann-Marie McSorley, aims to help organisations in the education and training sectors deal with one of the most onerous parts of their work – keeping on top of paperwork.

The company supplies software that allows clients to digitise their paperwork and mine it for useful data and insights. It is aimed primarily at organisations that run training programmes – schemes designed to get people back into work, for example,...