How CX Index grew with a ‘partner ecosystem’ platform being used in 100 countries

CX Index saw itself as ‘the Savile Row of the voice-of-customer industry’, but to grow it developed a cloud application designed to supercharge its expansion

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th February, 2022
David Heneghan co-founder and chief executive of CIX: ‘The strategy for us is to be the very best at partner enablement’. Picture: Fergal Philips

Before 2019, CX Index was making steady progress as a company which took a tailored approach to helping its clients better understand their customers.

The firm had developed a platform which measured customer satisfaction on behalf of clients in a bid to improve their experience and improve the client’s performance. It worked closely with a small number of legacy companies, including Musgrave Group and Brown Thomas, and worked to fit its service around their needs....

