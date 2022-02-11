Subscribe Today
CroíValve closes €8m funding round to bring cardiac device closer to market

The TCD medtech spin-out has raised €18 million in three years and is eager to start clinical trials in order to get the device to patients

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
11th February, 2022
Dr Lucy O’Keeffe, chief executive of CroíValve: ‘We really believe that this will help treat patients in a way that no other option does, so we just need to prove that now.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

It’s been three years since the Irish medtech CroíValve span out of Trinity College Dublin and set its sights on bringing its heart treatment device to market.

In that time the company has raised millions in backing and now employs more than 20 people. Last week, it closed another investment round – this time worth €8 million – to fund further clinical trials for its device, which the company says offers...

