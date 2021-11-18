Subscribe Today
Blogger Louise Cooney’s fashion line is an Insta success

The Limerick influencer has just launched Cloo, her own line of women’s activewear

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
18th November, 2021
Louise Cooney: ‘There weren’t many people making a career out of blogging at the time back in 2014, when I started.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

For fashion brands, a mention on Louise Cooney’s Instagram page is valuable currency. The Limerick native, one of Ireland’s most prominent influencers, has a strong online reach and legions of followers who take her style advice seriously.

It’s hardly any wonder, then, that Cooney has decided to use her hard-won platform to market her own products. Last week she launched Cloo, a line of womens’ activewear which has attracted significant interest...

