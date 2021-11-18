Blogger Louise Cooney’s fashion line is an Insta success
The Limerick influencer has just launched Cloo, her own line of women’s activewear
For fashion brands, a mention on Louise Cooney’s Instagram page is valuable currency. The Limerick native, one of Ireland’s most prominent influencers, has a strong online reach and legions of followers who take her style advice seriously.
It’s hardly any wonder, then, that Cooney has decided to use her hard-won platform to market her own products. Last week she launched Cloo, a line of womens’ activewear which has attracted significant interest...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Making It Work: New hair extension range has its roots in lockdown
The pandemic compelled Dublin salon owner Ceira Lambert to develop C30, a suite of haircare products that fills a notable gap in the market
Making It Work: Galway firm is an early mover on cyber security
TitanHQ has spent more than 20 years protecting the networks of clients such as Virgin and Pepsi from online attacks
Making it Work: Elevre develops wearable device for COPD sufferers
The device, which can be worn under a person’s clothes, provides neuromuscular stimulation to a patient’s chest wall and reduces breathlessness
Necessity the mother of invention for Crown Creative
The Belfast-based design and marketing firm pivoted during lockdown to incubating pandemic-friendly food pop-ups