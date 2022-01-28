ActionZero looks to hit the heat decarbonisation mother lode

Denis Collins, the chief executive of Cork-based ActionZero, believes the company is perfectly positioned to take advantage of a world increasingly concerned about sustainability and environmental change.

The business, which works with clients to deliver “self-funding solutions for a zero-emissions world”, agreed a €15 million deal with Kepak, the meat processing group, last year and is in the process of finalising two other significant deals, one with a major Irish bank and the other with a private hospital group.

The firm was established in 2021 after the merger of two existing companies, Energy Services and StraightLine Energy Solutions. The former offered consulting and engineering services to businesses, while the latter developed a technology called EscoPod which can decarbonise heat generation, and remove C02 and fossil fuels from the process.

The merged entity is led by Collins, who has held senior positions at several global companies including IBM, and who has also served as chairman of IDA Ireland’s regional development operation. A US native who has lived in Ireland since 2005, Collins said he had rarely been as excited by a business as he is by ActionZero.

“What we’re offering is an integrated solution of technology plus consulting, engineering and project management skills,” he said. “These are very experienced, deep-cut companies. They’re not just start-ups coming out of the woodwork.”

According to Collins, the EscoPod is a specialist, globally patented pump that can generate heat in large or small volumes.

“It enables hot water and heat production in industrial settings, but also in smaller organisations which might only need water for domestic use,” he said.

He added that ActionZero, which employs 22 people and has backing from Enterprise Ireland, is “not just a heat pump company”.

As well as producing the pumps, the company also installs the hardware and offers analytics and consultancy services to its clients to help them decarbonise their operations.

“We have a blended technology system that we install and maintain, and we also monitor the machines to help our clients use them better and demonstrate the decarbonisation savings,” Collins said.

He said he believed that the company was launched at the right time.

“Climate action in general is the mother lode of global market opportunity, and the decarbonisation of heat is the mother lode of that mother lode. This is a horizontal opportunity – from schools, to public buildings, to banks, meat processing, everybody’s got to decarbonise. And we have a solution that we can bring to market,” he said.

This year, ActionZero will attempt to expand in Britain and then into the US, having achieved its goals in Ireland. Collins also wants to establish a major research and development hub in Ireland, which he said will “drive not only our business but also the Irish brand overseas”.

“For ourselves as a company, we doubled last year, we’re doubling this year and we’re going to double again the year after,” he said. “Within the next 24 months we’ll have upwards of 100 people. This thing is moving fast.”