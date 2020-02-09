Sunday February 9, 2020
Luxury living: a four-storey Georgian townhouse stands tall in D4

This roomy property in a highly desirable location blends contemporary and period features throughout, with panoramic views of the capital for good measure

9th February, 2020
86 Pembroke Road is in easy walking distance of Baggot Street and Ballsbridge

Deep in the heart of Dublin’s embassy belt sits Pembroke Road, with its fine swathe of Georgian architecture boasting tall, elegant, terraced redbrick homes. The period properties along the boulevard and throughout this area are the legacy of the Earls of Pembroke, who took up the development of these residences from their relatives, the Fitzwilliam family, who left their vast estate to the earls in 1816. This section of the leafy road was developed in...

