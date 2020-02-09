Imposing Malahide family residence comes to the market for €1.875m

As statement staircases go, this one takes the biscuit. With its pristine white risers and polished walnut treads, it sweeps up in an elegant curve from the marble floored entrance hall of a home unquestionably built for a highflier. The icing on the cake, so to speak, is the dazzling crystal chandelier overhead.

It was in 2004 that property development firm Birchwell announced the launch of Myra Manor, a new scheme of 25 upmarket bespoke...