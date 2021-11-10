Subscribe Today
Log In

Local Government

White-water rafting course ‘on hold’ after revenue streams dry up

Some €1.77 million has been spent on the project to date

Cónal Thomas
10th November, 2021
White-water rafting course ‘on hold’ after revenue streams dry up
CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock. Picture: Dublin City Council

Dublin City Council’s proposed white water rafting course has been put on hold amid uncertainty over funding for the controversial project.

The Council confirmed that a lack of external funding and the expected construction cost of the project has lead the local authority to hit pause until next year when the proposal will be reviewed.

The project was first approved by councillors in 2019 but met several roadblocks after construction costs soared and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Kieran O’Connell, who acquired lodges in 2006 and 2007, previously told the Business Post that in addition to their properties being blocked off by containers, the electricity and gas supply has also been cut. Picture: Barry Cronin

Council orders hotel to remove shipping containers from front of homes

Local Government Killian Woods
Gardaí at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin last weekend: the national airwaves were dominated by discussions of whether to have more bins and toilets in the city centre. Picture: PA

Elaine Byrne: Time to bin Dublin’s unwieldy mishmash of local government

Local Government Elaine Byrne
‘In theory, there are many valid benefits to the project; it would drive increased footfall into the north Docklands, support a new ecosystem of water sports activities along the Liffey and provide a valuable new local amenity for residents’

Comment: White-water rafting project was a valid idea with a failed sales pitch

Local Government Paddy O'Dea
Portobello Plaza will be closed from this afternoon until Monday morning. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Jim O’Callaghan: Portobello closure will only move the problem

Local Government Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1