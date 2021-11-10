White-water rafting course ‘on hold’ after revenue streams dry up
Some €1.77 million has been spent on the project to date
Dublin City Council’s proposed white water rafting course has been put on hold amid uncertainty over funding for the controversial project.
The Council confirmed that a lack of external funding and the expected construction cost of the project has lead the local authority to hit pause until next year when the proposal will be reviewed.
The project was first approved by councillors in 2019 but met several roadblocks after construction costs soared and...
