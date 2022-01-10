Spire light replacement up in the air as Luas stops plan in its tracks
Project to replace the aviation light atop the famous structure is stuck on red due to the green line extension
A €400,000 project to replace an aviation light at the top of Dublin’s Spire has hit a roadblock due to difficulties accessing the monument following the extension of the Luas green line.
The aviation light has yet to be replaced after a mechanism for raising and lowering it failed in 2016. An alternative mechanism was subsequently devised, however Dublin City Council said a permanent solution is needed.
Access for a replacement is required to...
