Kildare council rapped for lack of accurate property register

Auditor warns bad record keeping is showing discrepancies in the value of the local authority’s €2.8 billion fixed assets

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st March, 2021
Kildare County Council’s 2019 financial report notes that it has nearly €2.8 billion worth of fixed assets

Potentially billions of euro worth of property assets are not being recorded properly by local councils, the Business Post can reveal.

The local government audit service, an arm of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has repeatedly warned councils about their bad record keeping on property values.

County councils control around €90 billion worth of fixed assets. Around €60 billion of that figure is accounted for by roads, with the remaining...

