Kildare council rapped for lack of accurate property register
Auditor warns bad record keeping is showing discrepancies in the value of the local authority’s €2.8 billion fixed assets
Potentially billions of euro worth of property assets are not being recorded properly by local councils, the Business Post can reveal.
The local government audit service, an arm of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, has repeatedly warned councils about their bad record keeping on property values.
County councils control around €90 billion worth of fixed assets. Around €60 billion of that figure is accounted for by roads, with the remaining...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team