Subscribe Today
Log In

Local Government

Jim O’Callaghan: Portobello closure will only move the problem

A government TD has said plans by Dublin City Council to fence off the plaza at Portobello this weekend will just move groups gathering to drink to other parts of the canal.

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
14th May, 2021
Jim O’Callaghan: Portobello closure will only move the problem
Portobello Plaza will be closed from this afternoon until Monday morning. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Plans by Dublin City Council to close off the plaza at Portobello beside the Grand Canal have been met with mixed responses by local representatives.

The council issued a statement following consultation with local representatives, residents, and An Garda Síochána, saying that the plaza would be closed off from early Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South, said that he sympathised with the residents...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Portobello Square has been a popular spot for young people to gather ‘since time immemorial’. Picture: Rollingnews

Dublin in a rare auld bind

Local Government Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago
Kildare County Council’s 2019 financial report notes that it has nearly €2.8 billion worth of fixed assets

Kildare council rapped for lack of accurate property register

Local Government Barry J Whyte 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1