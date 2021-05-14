Jim O’Callaghan: Portobello closure will only move the problem

Plans by Dublin City Council to close off the plaza at Portobello beside the Grand Canal have been met with mixed responses by local representatives.

The council issued a statement following consultation with local representatives, residents, and An Garda Síochána, saying that the plaza would be closed off from early Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South, said that he sympathised with the residents...