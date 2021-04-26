Subscribe Today
Local Government

Dublin in a rare auld bind

A lack of public toilets and rubbish bins make it difficult for young people to socialise ‘responsibly’ by the canals. The council should provide basic facilities before it criticises the city’s citizens

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
26th April, 2021

Portobello Square has been a popular spot for young people to gather ‘since time immemorial’. Picture: Rollingnews

The government has been asking us to talk more walks to stay healthy during the pandemic and a lovely Monday afternoon seemed a good time to take it up on that advice. I brought a notepad with me and stayed in the locality.

The weather this past weekend was great. Plenty of people went out and enjoyed it. Some opted to share an adult beverage with friends. Those in that group have endured plenty of...

