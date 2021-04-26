Dublin in a rare auld bind
A lack of public toilets and rubbish bins make it difficult for young people to socialise ‘responsibly’ by the canals. The council should provide basic facilities before it criticises the city’s citizens
The government has been asking us to talk more walks to stay healthy during the pandemic and a lovely Monday afternoon seemed a good time to take it up on that advice. I brought a notepad with me and stayed in the locality.
The weather this past weekend was great. Plenty of people went out and enjoyed it. Some opted to share an adult beverage with friends. Those in that group have endured plenty of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Kildare council rapped for lack of accurate property register
Auditor warns bad record keeping is showing discrepancies in the value of the local authority’s €2.8 billion fixed assets