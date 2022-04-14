Subscribe Today
Dublin City Council considering opening new 500 seat venue in city centre

City arts officer also suggested that proposed cultural centre at Bridgefoot St could cost €16 million — €5 million higher than the cost suggested when the plan was first announced

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
14th April, 2022
The project aims to address the need for medium-sized venue with a more intimate capacity than the Gaiety or Olympia theatres but larger than the Project Arts Centre. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dublin City Council is hoping to open a new, 500-seat venue in the city centre in a bid to revitalise Dublin’s night time economy though it will be “at least” three to five years before the project is delivered.

The council issued a tender for stakeholders to investigate how feasible it would be to delivery such a project “between the canals” somewhere in the centre of Dublin city, either by building...

