Council orders hotel to remove shipping containers from front of homes
Local authority in Meath rules that installation of containers around private homes constitutes “unauthorised development”
The Johnstown Estate, a four-star hotel owned by businessman Barry English, has been ordered to remove large shipping containers that were placed around peoples’ homes beside the hotel.
In recent months, 40-foot steel shipping containers were positioned around several privately owned lodge-style homes located beside the hotel in Enfield, Co Meath. Several containers have Johnstown Estate hotel branding that states something new is “coming soon”.
Gerry O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell, who acquired...
