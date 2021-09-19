Subscribe Today
Council orders hotel to remove shipping containers from front of homes

Local authority in Meath rules that installation of containers around private homes constitutes “unauthorised development”

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
19th September, 2021
Kieran O’Connell, who acquired lodges in 2006 and 2007, previously told the Business Post that in addition to their properties being blocked off by containers, the electricity and gas supply has also been cut. Picture: Barry Cronin

The Johnstown Estate, a four-star hotel owned by businessman Barry English, has been ordered to remove large shipping containers that were placed around peoples’ homes beside the hotel.

In recent months, 40-foot steel shipping containers were positioned around several privately owned lodge-style homes located beside the hotel in Enfield, Co Meath. Several containers have Johnstown Estate hotel branding that states something new is “coming soon”.

Gerry O’Gorman and Kieran O’Connell, who acquired...

