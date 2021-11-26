Subscribe Today
Local Government

Council axes deal with UK arms firm for social housing units

The preliminary deal with Dublin City Council had been for a mix of newly-built apartments and houses that were bought by BAE’s pension fund

Cónal Thomas
26th November, 2021
A preliminary leasing agreement between Dublin City Council and the pension fund of a British arms manufacturer for social housing units has been abandoned.

The Council had entered a preliminary deal with the pension fund of British arms manufacturer BAE Systems for a mix of newly-built apartments and houses that were bought by the pension fund.

On Monday, Councillors agreed not to proceed with any deal, however the matter was still under consideration by Council...

