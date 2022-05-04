Subscribe Today
Local Government

Cost for design of city library could hit €10 million

Business Post reported in February original design team had been dismissed from landmark project

Cónal Thomas

 @conalthomas
4th May, 2022
Original designs by Grafton Architects, one of the firms let go from the project in December. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Dublin City Council is to spend up to €10 million on a new design team for the city library project at Parnell Square after terminating the previous team’s contract following a disagreement over fees.

The Business Post reported in February that doubts had emerged over the city council’s landmark plan after the design team, which had worked on the project since 2015, were let go. The disagreement centred around a proposal to...

