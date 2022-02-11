Subscribe Today
Log In

Local Government

Clarity sought on future of City Library after design team’s contract terminated

Local TD fears project could be ‘back to square one’

Cónal Thomas
11th February, 2022
Clarity sought on future of City Library after design team’s contract terminated
The city library involves significant architectural and conservation works to a Georgian terrace (left) adjoining the Hugh Lane Gallery.

Dublin City Council has been asked to clarify the future of its landmark City Library proposal after it emerged the design team heading up the project had its contract terminated by the local authority late last year.

The Business Post reported this week that a multidisciplinary team that was engaged on the project since 2015, which included two of Ireland’s top architects, is no...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The planned City Library project at Parnell Square: The latest revelation is a further setback amid calls for clarity on the status of the flagship plan.

Dublin City Council terminates design team’s contract at landmark City Library project

Local Government Cónal Thomas
The Spire was built in 2002 but access to change the aviation light is blocked due to Luas tracks north of the monument. Picture: Getty

Spire light replacement up in the air as Luas stops plan in its tracks

Local Government Cónal Thomas
Owen Keegan told the Finance Minister the construction of a public pool ‘being proposed by some critics of the [rafting] centre’ required ‘significant capital expenditure’ but would not generate income. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Keegan urged Donohoe to support rafting plan before project was axed

Local Government Cónal Thomas
CGI of the proposed white-water rafting facility in George’s Dock. Picture: Dublin City Council

Public lido floated for Dublin after white-water rafting plan sinks

Local Government Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1