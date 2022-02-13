City Library planned for Parnell Square delayed until 2027

The landmark City Library project at Parnell Square in Dublin has been delayed until 2027, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

It follows the termination of the original design team’s contract amid questions over the viability of the ambitious capital project, which was due to open in 2023.

BusinessPost.ie reported last week that a multidisciplinary team engaged on the project since 2015, which included two of Ireland’s top architects, is no longer involved in the design....