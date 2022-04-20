Subscribe Today
Local Government

60% of businesses vote to renew Dublin Town

Councillor requests that all ballots be retained after the vote in case they could be required due to a legal challenge

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
20th April, 2022
60% of businesses vote to renew Dublin Town
Dublin town is renewed by a vote every five years where around 3,000 businesses that are obligated to pay it a levy get to decide its future. Picture: Getty

Businesses in Dublin city voted to renew Dublin Town by a 60 per cent majority at a plebiscite in City Hall today.

The promotional company, which is also known as a business improvement district (BID), is underpinned by legislation that requires businesses to pay it a levy equivalent to 5 per cent of their rates to Dublin City Council (DCC) each year.

It is renewed by a vote every five years where around 3,000 businesses that are...

