60% of businesses vote to renew Dublin Town

Businesses in Dublin city voted to renew Dublin Town by a 60 per cent majority at a plebiscite in City Hall today.

The promotional company, which is also known as a business improvement district (BID), is underpinned by legislation that requires businesses to pay it a levy equivalent to 5 per cent of their rates to Dublin City Council (DCC) each year.

It is renewed by a vote every five years where around 3,000 businesses that are...