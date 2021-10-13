Two-year cooling off period a ‘minimum’ for politicians turned lobbyists, expert says
Gary Murphy told an Oireachtas committee stronger rules around lobbying are necessary to avoid the perception that the Dáil is a ‘cosy cartel for political insiders’
Politicians should have to wait at least two years before they can become lobbyists to avoid the perception that the Dáil is a “cosy cartel for political insiders”, an Oireachtas committee heard today.
Professor Gary Murphy, a lecturer in the school of law and government at Dublin City University, told the Oireachtas finance committee that international evidence suggests a two-year period is the “minimum” interval required to maintain transparency and standards...
