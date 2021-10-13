Subscribe Today
Two-year cooling off period a ‘minimum’ for politicians turned lobbyists, expert says

Gary Murphy told an Oireachtas committee stronger rules around lobbying are necessary to avoid the perception that the Dáil is a ‘cosy cartel for political insiders’

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th October, 2021
The Oireachtas is scrutinising proposed amendments to the lobbying act after the controversy over Katherine Zappone’s appointment as a UN special envoy. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Politicians should have to wait at least two years before they can become lobbyists to avoid the perception that the Dáil is a “cosy cartel for political insiders”, an Oireachtas committee heard today.

Professor Gary Murphy, a lecturer in the school of law and government at Dublin City University, told the Oireachtas finance committee that international evidence suggests a two-year period is the “minimum” interval required to maintain transparency and standards...

